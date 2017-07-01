By

Partners for Education at Berea College is rolling out two mobile classrooms that will prepare parents and children to enter kindergarten ready to learn. The Readiness Bus project, funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Elgin Children’s Foundation, will serve 60 families in the Big Creek, Oneida and Red Bird areas of Clay County over the course of the three-year pilot. The mobile classrooms, named Rosie and Sunny, started visiting children and families in June. The busses visit children not already enrolled in an early childhood education program at their homes for 75 minutes each week. During these visits children work with an early childhood specialist to further develop skills that will benefit them in the classroom while parents work with a family navigator to strengthen their ability to support their child’s learning.

Chris Morgan, serving as the family navigator aboard Sunny the Readiness Bus says, “I’ve enjoyed the overwhelming amount of parent involvement and support for the bus.” Morgan’s work with parents extends beyond supporting their child’s learning. Morgan works with parents to connect with resources to further their education and strengthen their family’s financial security.

The readiness busses’ mobility is vital in Clay County. Home to the Daniel Boone National Forest, Clay County’s mountainous terrain is beautiful but difficult to travel. Families often face 45-minute commutes to access schools, early childhood education providers and other necessary services that have large impact on a child’s success. Quality early childhood education dramatically improves academic achievement, social skills and motivation. Having access to these educational resources through the readiness bus project sets children in Clay County on a trajectory of success.

The Readiness Bus is one strategy to improve early childhood education for students in Clay County. The need for improved early childhood education has been recognized nationally. According to a recent story on Politico, two leaders of the National Governors Association, Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, “urge Congress to build on the recent reauthorizations of the Every Student Succeeds Act and the Child Care Development Block Grant by elevating the federal government’s support for state progress on early childhood education,” in a letter they wrote. They emphasize that early childhood education and care should be just as big a priority as “health care, tax reform and investments in infrastructure.”

Partners for Education at Berea College uses a place based, student focused approach to improve educational outcomes in Appalachian Kentucky. By braiding services and aligning federal, state and private funding streams, Partners for Education works to ensure all Appalachian students succeed at school.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal pioneer, Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Mich., and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special emphasis is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.

Since its inception, the Elgin Children’s Foundation has been overseen by Thompson’s son, B Ray Thompson Jr., and has helped more than 35,000 disadvantaged children in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia receive dental treatment that their families otherwise could not have afforded.

In 2013, the foundation expanded to provide reading and literary comprehension assistance to those children. Today, the goal is to help 90% of children in the 45 participating schools read on or above grade level by third grade. The communities served by the foundation are: Bell, Clay, Laurel and Leslie counties in Southeast Kentucky; Anderson, Blount, Knox and Scott counties in East Tennessee; and Buchanan and Tazewell counties in Southwest Virginia. Elgin’s resources are dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty that has oppressed these communities for multiple generations. For more information about the Elgin Children’s Foundation, visit http://www.elginfoundation.org.

Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service. The College admits only academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 40 states and 60 countries. Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of seven federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, housing, and meals. The College’s motto, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive Christian character.