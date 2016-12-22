Yetter Article Features Red Bird

By

Deborah Yetter of the Courier-Journal recently traveled to Red Bird to do a story. Ninety-five years after it was founded, Red Bird, supported by the United Methodist Church, continues its efforts to advance the health, education and welfare of people in the region through its Christian school and array of programs, heavily supported by donations and volunteers.

