Red Bird Alumni
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14, 2017 to attend the Annual Red Bird School Alumni Association, Inc. Homecoming. Registration begins at 11:30 AM.
Schedule of Events:
11:30-12:30 pm Visit with classmates and tour the school
12:30 pm High School Wing Dedication Cermony – In Honor & Memory of Dr. O. Taylor Collins
1:00 pm Welcome & Prayer (cafeteria)
1:15 pm Meal
2:00 pm Special Music by Sierra Frost (Class of 2008)
2:15 pm Alumni Association Business Meeting – Butch Turner, President (Class of 1982)
2:30 pm Kari Collins, Exectuitive Director of Red Bird Mission
3:00 pm Awards Presentation
3:30 pm Special Music by Jagger Wilson (Class of 2019)
3:45 pm Guest Speaker Odie Asher Carroll (Class of 1980)
4:15 pm Cake Auction
5:00 pm Visit with friends and classmates until closing