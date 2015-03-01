Red Bird Alumni

By

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14, 2017 to attend the Annual Red Bird School Alumni Association, Inc. Homecoming. Registration begins at 11:30 AM.

Schedule of Events:

11:30-12:30 pm Visit with classmates and tour the school

12:30 pm High School Wing Dedication Cermony – In Honor & Memory of Dr. O. Taylor Collins

1:00 pm Welcome & Prayer (cafeteria)

1:15 pm Meal

2:00 pm Special Music by Sierra Frost (Class of 2008)

2:15 pm Alumni Association Business Meeting – Butch Turner, President (Class of 1982)

2:30 pm Kari Collins, Exectuitive Director of Red Bird Mission

3:00 pm Awards Presentation

3:30 pm Special Music by Jagger Wilson (Class of 2019)

3:45 pm Guest Speaker Odie Asher Carroll (Class of 1980)

4:15 pm Cake Auction

5:00 pm Visit with friends and classmates until closing