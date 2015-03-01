By

Dr. Bill Collins’ tireless advocacy and grand vision for Red Bird Dental Clinic have already paid off less than one year after his arrival as Dental Director. A grant to purchase mobile dental equipment and an agreement that enables clinical rotations for dental school students are expanding the reach and capacity of the clinic. Avēsis, Incorporated, a managed care dental provider, awarded a grant to Red Bird Clinic, Inc. to purchase mobile dental equipment that will allow Dr. Collins and the staff to take dental services to senior centers, schools, and even to homes of people needing critical dental care.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

“This generous grant will help us deliver a desperately needed service,” said Dr. Collins. “It will provide necessary dental care to needy children and disadvantaged adults currently not receiving it.”

A van from the Red Bird Mission will be equipped with a dental chair, a dental unit for basic exams, a mobile x-ray unit, an autoclave, dental hand pieces, and other necessary equipment. The equipment and supplies will also make simple restorations and extractions possible. Patient screening through blood pressure checks, A1C blood tests, and BMIs, done prior to treatment, could identify and refer those needing more extensive health care to medical doctors.

A collaborative agreement with the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and Red Bird Clinic, Inc. this year places as many as six dental and dental hygiene students in clinical rotation at Red Bird Dental Clinic. These rotations in the isolated, rural, economically stressed area that the clinic serves will provide valuable experience for the students and allow more patients to receive care each week since the clinic is only open Thursday through Saturday.

The various students coming to Queendale have been well received by staff and patients. Dr. Sam Glick said, “It’s an honor to be invited to come down to help out, to see as many patients as we can, to help as many people as we can, to get people out of pain.”