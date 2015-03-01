Red Bird Health Fair

By

Red Bird Mission’s Tri-County Health & Resource Fair is going to be held on Thursday July 20 from 2–5 PM in the Red Bird Christian School gymnasium. Free Health Screenings including hearing, vision, dental, blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol and heel bone density.

The fair will also have a backpack distribution and Remix Education performance and the incredible colon educational tour. Find out if you qualify for assistance for eyeglasses by brining your proof of income and prescription. Lois Smith will have PRIDE applications will be available for failing septic systems.

If you participate in the University of Kentucky research surveys and earn financial incentives on-site.

For more information call Angela Hubbard at 606-598-0520 or email ahubbard@rbmission.org.