Red Bird Water Kiosk Wins Award

John McRea of the University of Tennesse College of Architecture and Design Students received a Merit Award for Red Bird Water Kiosk in the American Institute of Architects East Tennessee Chapter’s annual Design Awards. This water distribution structure will provide clean and safe drinking water for 9,000 families in the poorest county in the nation. The structure, which was funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, contains two water dispensers, a covered area for a farmers market, and a cistern for rainwater collection for use in the adjacent greenhouse.

