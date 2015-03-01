By

A full evening of entertainment for the whole family, new attractions, a memorial volleyball tournament and the largest display of fireworks in Southeastern Kentucky make Red, White and Boom the place to be in London on Saturday, July 1. The annual July Fourth celebration will be held at College Park off the Ky. 192 Bypass behind the Laurel County Public Library.

It is a popular place to hold the event because of the accessibility and because the fireworks cast beautiful reflections on a large pond at the park.

It will be even better this year after completion of the final phase of the London-Laurel County Wellness Park, which added more parking, restrooms, and two new volleyball courts where the Randy Smith Memorial Volleyball Tournament will be played for the first time.

Red, White and Boom and the Wellness Park are both funded and supported by the City of London Tourism.

The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 with games, live entertainment, contests and other activities. Fireworks begin at dusk.

For adventurous spirits, Red, White and Boom will feature a mechanical bull, zip lines and a rock climbing wall. The children will enjoy inflatables, face painting, balloon sculpting and the Hillbilly Choo Choo.

Exhibits include a Blackhawk helicopter, airboats, a petting zoo and 21-gun salute by the local Disabled American Veterans.

Besides the fireworks and activities, Red, White and Boom also is known for offering great music. This year maintains the tradition with the return of Body and Soul.

Giving detailed attention to faithfully recreating the music and excitement of the 60’s, 70’s, Motown and the Disco dance era, this eight-piece group of professional musicians promise “non-stop boogie’’ for patrons at Red, White and Boom.

Organizer Phil Smith said he’s excited to bring cellist Ben Sollee to the stage during the celebration.

“Ben Sollee is certainly a highlight of this year’s event,” Smith said. “For those who love talent and creative music, you won’t be disappointed. Ben is a Louisville native but his appeal as a musician has helped to land him on some of the largest stages in the world. His full band will join him to present some of the best music you’ve ever heard from soulful bluegrass to classical.”

Off-stage entertainment includes flag jumper Paul McCowan, who’s thrilled everyone at the celebration in previous years with his aerial patriotic display. Also featured will be Mark’s Magic Show, strolling magicians and a stilt walker.

Smith is excited about the inaugural volleyball tournament, which is named in honor of his brother, longtime chamber of commerce director Randy Smith, who died from cancer in 2010. The volleyball tournament will be played Friday and Saturday at the Wellness Park.

“Randy, our former Chamber Director loved sand volleyball and this is just another way to keep his legacy living in our community,” Smith said. “He is greatly missed. The tournament is operated by Bryan Johnson and Fawn Greer. For information regarding the tournament, please contact Fawn at 606-528-2437.”

Food vendors will be on hand selling staples such as hot dogs, hamburgers and shaved ice to make sure no one goes hungry or thirsty during the six-hour-celebration.

Besides the food and beverages, everything else is free of charge at Red, White and Boom.

Come out and enjoy Southeastern Kentucky’s premier July Fourth celebration in London on Saturday, July 1.

“City of London Tourism is honored to present the festivities for our community’s Independence Day celebration,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of City of London Tourism. “We look forward to a great day full of fun for everyone.”

For more information, contact Chris Robinson at 606-330-0501.