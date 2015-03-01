Redbird Crest 100K

By

A 100K Trail Race will be held on Clay County’s Redbird Crest Trail Saturday, December 2, 2017. The Redbird Crest Trail is one of eastern Kentucky’s best off-road secrets. The 70 mile loop Redbird Crest Trail is nestled just outside of Manchester. The area features rocky, sandy, and downright gorgeous trails to take you to some of the areas prettiest and most rugged parts of the Daniel Boone National Forest. The race is an out and back course that runs from the Peabody Trailhead along the Redbird River in a lollipop shape along the northern section of the Redbird Ranger District. All runners must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

For details go to:

http://nextopportunityevents.com/redbirdcrest100k