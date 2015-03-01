Redbird Ranger Field Trip

By

Forest management officials with the Redbird Ranger District will host a field trip for groups and individuals interested in the South Red Bird Landscape Assessment in Clay and Leslie counties. The field trip participants will visit two sites within the proposed project area. At the first stop, discussions will focus primarily on current forest age-class distribution and wildlife habitat diversity. The second stop will be at the former Steel Trap mine site to review potential restoration activities.

The field trip is open to public participation. Project ideas or recommendations to improve national forest lands in the south Red Bird area are welcomed.

“We’re specifically interested in projects to improve wildlife habitat, soil and water quality, forest health, and road and trail surfaces,” said District Ranger Bobby Claybrook.

The field trip is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2. Participants will meet at the Redbird Ranger Station at 9:30 a.m. to carpool. The return time is set for 3 p.m. Individuals who attend must bring their own food and water. Insect spray is also recommended.

Anyone interested in attending the field trip may contact the Redbird office at 606-598-2192.