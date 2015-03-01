By

After growing consistently in it’s short history, the Redbud Ride is poised to take a giant leap forward in 2017, if early registrations are an indication. The early signup period will end Thursday (February 1). To date, 639 cyclists have registered to participate in the April 22 event in beautiful downtown London, the “cycling capital of Kentucky.” To date, registrations have come from 17 states and one Canadian province. Cyclists from California, North Dakota, Idaho, Maryland, New York and other states, including more than 100 from Ohio.

The preregistrations are significantly more than the 353 who had signed up by this time last year. That number, along with the potential to have 500 walkups, means this year’s ride could become the largest one ever.

Redbud Ride organizers are tickled with the response, naturally, but are nervous about all the work that has to be done to accommodate about 1,600 cyclists.

“It’s a good problem to have with this number people wanting to participate,” said ride organizer Rodney Hendrickson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission. “But it concerns me because we’re going to need a lot more volunteers and a lot more sponsors.”

Hendrickson and committee members have put out a call for volunteers and civic groups to help the Redbud Ride through this growth spurt.

“Providing food, refreshments and support for 1,600 cyclists is a monumental effort,” he said. “We’re so thankful for all of our sponsors. They’ve got us to where we are. We just need more of them right now.”

So far, sponsors are heeding the call. Highbridge Springs and Old Town Grill of London signed up this week as new sponsors.

Whether or not the 2017 Redbud Ride is a record breaker is “weather dependent,” Hendrickson said.

In 2015, severe thunderstorms limited the turnout to only 700 of the 1,000 cyclists who had registered. The weather was perfect last year, which led to about 500 walkups the day of the ride, swelling the number to 1,404.

“We are trying to reduce the number of walkups because it’s hard to make provisions for that number at the last minute,” he said. “That’s why we are encouraging the early registration.”

The Redbud Ride began in 2008 with just 26 riders. Since then it has grown each each year while garnering praise from riders and accolades from the world of cycling. In 2011 it was selected at the “Best Century Ride in America” by Active.com.

Hendrickson said the ride’s success is due to the amount of preparedness and organization put forth by volunteers and sponsors each year.

“We try to go above and beyond what any other ride does,” he said. “This includes the before and after activities. We try to give them much more than they expect at a lower price.”

The Redbud Ride will once again be the first ride of the Kentucky Century Challenge and the brand new Kentucky Cycling Challenge. The challenges feature five of the most popular touring rides in Kentucky.

For more information, go to www.redbudride.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redbudride.