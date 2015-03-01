Local Volunteers Needed

By

Spring weather in Kentucky can be unpredictable and disasters can strike any time. The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home disaster incidents in Clay and surrounding counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support, and access to basic needs immediately following a disaster event such as winds, tornadoes, and flash floods. Required training is free and convenient. If you would like to help your neighbors and your community during disasters, become a Red Cross volunteer by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer and completing an online application. For more information contact Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331.

The American Red Cross is a 501c3 nonprofit, humanitarian organization. Red Cross volunteers respond to disasters every eight minutes, and nearly all of these are home fires.

Lake Cumberland Area Red Cross covers Harlan, Bell, Knox, Clay, Laurel, Whitley, Pulaski, McCreary, Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Russell, Wayne and Clinton counties.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; provides nearly 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or follow us on Facebook.