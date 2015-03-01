Red Cross Volunteers Needed

By

The Lake Cumberland Chapter of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires and often disasters in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes the following counties: Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support, and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Last year, the Red Cross provided disaster assistance to 165 families in the Lake Cumberland service area. Volunteers may apply online by visiting www.redcross.org/volunteer.

The American Red Cross is a 501c3 nonprofit, humanitarian organization. Red Cross volunteers respond to disasters every eight minutes, and nearly all of these are home fires.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; provides nearly 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization — not a government agency — and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or follow us on Facebook.