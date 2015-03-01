Rediker high in tanning salon

By

Katy Rediker, age 26, of Skinner Lane Apartments (Corbin) off US 25W deputies was dispatched to a complaint of a reported intoxicated female subject at a tanning salon in southern Laurel County. Katy Rediker had to be held up by a male subject when she came in to the business and it was determined Katy Rediker was under the influence after she admitted taking Suboxone and smoking marijuana.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Katy Rediker age 26 Of Skinner Ln., Apartments, Corbin on Friday evening December 23, 2016 at approximately 6:55 PM. The arrest occurred off US 25W approximately 9 miles south of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of a reported intoxicated female subject at a tanning salon in southern Laurel County. When Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene he learned that allegedly this subject had to be held up by a male subject when she came in to the business. Deputy Mehler conducted an investigation determining that this subject was under the influence – she admitted taking Suboxone and smoking marijuana. Katy Rediker was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.