The Relay for life of Clay County kickoff will be held Thursday February 9 at 4:30 PM till 6:30 PM. Meet the leadership team, team captains, and awesome survivors. Information about the up coming event scheduled for June 2. Register your team and get information about patient services. Refreshments will be served. For more information call Roxanne Rose at 606-224-7070.

