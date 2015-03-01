Resolution to upgrade Rogers Parkway

By

Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson signs a resolution to encourage a complete four-lane upgrade along the entire length of the Hal Rogers Parkway. The 500-word resolution is below. It was first presented to the local fiscal courts by 90th District State Representative Tim Couch, whose district covers Leslie, Clay and Laurel Counties. The Laurel County Fiscal Court approved the resolution at their January meeting.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

A RESOLUTION urging the President and Congress to include funding for an expansion of the Hal Rogers Parkway as part of a high-priority federal infrastructure projects program.

WHEREAS, the administration of incoming President Donald Trump has compiled a list of about 50 infrastructure projects nationwide, totaling at least $137.5 billion, as the new White House tries to determine its investment priorities; and

WHEREAS, the preliminary list offers a first glimpse of the priorities of the new administration as it attempts to fulﬁll its promise to renew America’s crumbling highways, airports, dams and bridges; and

WHEREAS. Providing economic lifelines to areas of the country hit hardest by the changing economy and the loss of manufacturing and coal jobs should be a goal of the new administration; and

WHEREAS. The war on coal under the previous presidential administration has gutted the economy and employment market in wide swaths of Eastern Kentucky, particularly the counties of Clay, Leslie, Laurel, and Perry, and

WHEREAS, in December 2016, the unemployment rate in three of these four counties was at least 7.7%, and even ranged as high as 9.5% in Leslie County; and

WHEREAS, because of the loss of coal production and coal jobs, infrastructure investment in this area is sorely needed and will do more to alleviate the economic crisis than investments in areas of the country not touched as deeply by this disaster: and

WHEREAS, an inﬂux of $700 million out of a multibillion-dollar investment nationwide would allow for a complete four-lane upgrade along the entire length of the Hal Rogers Parkway, and in addition would provide access to the Elk Mountain Regional Industrial Park in Clay County, which services Leslie, Clay, and Knox Counties; and

WHEREAS, this investment would provide a dual boon for the economy of the area by providing desperately needed skilled trades employment for legions of workers who want meaningful, well-paid jobs, and also opening up a heretofore remote and inaccessible region to economic development for the future; and

WHEREAS, the proud people of this region, who have toiled ceaselessly to provide the energy that lights the homes and powers the factories of this nation. Are owed a debt by the rest of this country for the sacrifices they have made and the hardships they have endured; and

WHEREAS, Kentucky State Representative Tim Couch, of the 90th House District covering Leslie, Clay, and Laurel Counties, has encouraged a joint regional effort to make the many voices of this area speak with one voice on this issue;

Now Therefore, Be it resolved by the Fiscal Court of Clay County, Kentucky.

Signed by: Johnny Johnson, Clay County Judge Executive on January 31, 2017.