Greenbrier Resort

Small Town, Big Resort

Recently a group of republican leaders including the president traveled to the small town of White Sulfur Springs in West Virginia for a conference to plan out new legislation proposals. This small town nestled in the hills does not seem a likely place for such a meeting. But on the outskirts of town is a world class resort that is a favorite spot for the rich and powerful.

Wednesday March 7, 2018

General Motors Parkway

Last week we talked about a Republican leadership conference held at the Greenbrier Country Club in which a private, public plan was introduced to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure. According to the details that have been released preference will be given for applications that include raising revenue through taxes, fees or tolls. The federal government would pay no more than 20 percent of new money generated.

Almost all of the national and state news on this bill is about the need for states to raise taxes to take advantage of the bill. This completely defeats the purpose of the bill and could be added to a federal 25-cent increase.

The key to the bill is two words politicians hate more than “balanced budget”. If this bill is to be successful it will depend on private companies to bid on projects with the ability to charge “fees and tolls”. This will also take the power from Washington and Frankfort.

The bill also boosts federal lending programs and private-activity bonds used to attract private investment. This will unleash billions of dollars that will be used to purchase low or no taxed bonds to finance these projects.

We have the most dangerous road in the state that goes through Manchester. The Hal Rogers Parkway was a toll road when it was opened as the Daniel Boone Parkway and the tolls were removed when its current namesake used his political power to pay off the bonds.

It is time for the parkway to be rebuilt as a modern four-lane road to connect to the “good” roads that go east from Hazard and west from London. Going back to tolls is preferable to the dangers those who travel the current road face everyday.

Many companies would pay for naming rights to the parkway. GMC spends $3.1 Billion a year to advertise. Could you say General Motors Parkway? Others would be willing to lease property at a rest area to put in a truck stop type complex between London and Manchester and/or Hyden and Hazard.

When I drove from Charleston to the Greenbriar on I-64 I paid $4.00 in tolls one way. I would be happy to pay to drive to London, Hyden or Hazard on a modern road. That would be much better than an increase in the state gas tax with the hope our politicians will decide fix our road.

Is it fair that we need to pay a toll to leave town on a decent road? No. But rule #1 says, “Life is not fair”.

What is really unfair is to pay gas taxes to have the privilege to travel on a death trap.

Greenbrier Resort is the home of a PGA golf course and hosts the Greenbrier Classic each year. It is a frequent stop for presidents and royalty. I had an opportunity to visit the resort recently to check it out for myself. I was really surprised by the stark contrast between the inside of the resort and the town.

Driving through town a country boy from Clay County felt right at home. The most memorable thing I saw was a ranch style house built with 30 tons of coal. It was pouring the rain and I could not get a picture; maybe next time. Logging is a big part of their economy. Just outside of town is just like any branch or hollow we have.

A shuttle bus takes tourists to the resort. As soon as you enter the front gate you knew you were into different world. The place is both massive and elegant. It even has a presidential bunker, which you can tour for $40.00. It may be worth that much for a Russian spy to get a look at the security system but too much for me. I let the Russians have my turn.

I can say the bathroom I visited was the most impressive one I have ever visited. It was so nice I almost forgot why I was there. My wife Joyce said the ladies room was also very nice but the $1.00 bottle of soap ruined the atmosphere.

The biggest reason I wanted to visit this location was not for the tour itself but check out the place were a proposal was finalized that could have a major impact on Clay County. For over 30 years the president has advocated a plan to build infrastructure with a partnership between federal and state governments and the private sector. The one to be offered has a special emphasis on rural areas.

The next two weeks I will discuss two projects that could have major impacts on our area. If this bill passes this could be the opportunity of a lifetime. I hope we are ready…