The Upper Cumberland KEA Retired Teachers will hold their annual fall meeting Tuesday September 26 at David’s Steaks in Corbin. Registration and lunch (provided) will begin at 11:30 AM; program starts at noon. Speakers will be KEA Retired President Tom Denton and UCEA Uniserv Director Sharon Oxendine. Topics to be discussed will be Pension Retirement and other issues of interest to members. For questions contact President Pat Bingham fsdir@hotmail.com.

