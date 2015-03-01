By

Clay County Retired Teachers will meet Monday September 18 at the Clay County Extension Office at Noon, with a pot luck luncheon. State Representative Tim Couch and Sharon Oxendine KEA/UCEA UniServ Director will be the speakers.

If you are worried about the upcoming special session on RETIREMENT and how it will affect your retirement please come to this meeting so your questions can be answered!

“Teachers Shouldn’t pay the price for broken promises.”