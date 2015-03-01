Rice Appointed to Tourism Authority

By

Governor Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Vanda Rice and Kimberly Huston have been appointed to the Tourism Development Finance Authority. Vanda Rice, of Manchester, is a retired speech language pathologist. She will serve for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2022. Kimberly Huston, of Bardstown, is president of the Nelson County Economic Development Agency. She will serve for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2022. The Tourism Development Finance Authority consists of seven gubernatorial appointees. The Authority makes and conditions loans from the Tourism Development Loan Program.

