Monica Rice-Smith Named Administrative Law Judge

Gov. Matt Bevin appointed the following Kentuckians as administrative law judges within the Department of Workers’ Claims.

Christina Ditty Hajjar, of Ashland, has represented employers in workers’ compensation litigation since 2007. She shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2020.

Monica Rice-Smith, of Hyden, has practiced workers’ compensation law for 16 years on behalf of both employees and employers. She shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2020.

Brent E. Dye, of Elizabethtown, has primarily represented employers in workers’ compensation litigation since 2007. He shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2020.

John H. McCracken, of Bowling Green, has nearly 20 years’ experience practicing workers’ compensation law. In that time he has represented both employees and employers, although his practice has focused on representing employees since 2004. He shall serve for a term expiring December 31, 2019.

Richard E. Neal, of Louisville, has represented both employees and employers in workers’ compensation litigation over the past ten years. Since 2008, his practice has primarily involved the representation of employers. He shall serve for a term expiring December 31, 2019.

Labor Cabinet Secretary Derrick K. Ramsey applauded the appointments.

“Governor Bevin has appointed well-qualified men and women to serve as workers’ compensation administrative law judges,” Sec. Ramsey said. “These appointees have diverse backgrounds representing both employees and employers in workers’ compensation cases and possess a thorough understanding of the system here in Kentucky. I am confident that they will be fair-minded to all parties who appear before them and reach decisions based upon the law and the facts of each case. Today’s appointments will also bring relief to the caseloads of current administrative law judges who have been overburdened due to the concerning from the Workers’ Compensation Nominating Committee.”

Additional information is available at: labor.kentucky.gov.