By

Panco Community Church has already began their efforts to take back the kids by adding a new play ground. They will hold their First Annual Ride for Kids will take place August 19 beginning at Rawlings and Stinson Park with registration from 10 AM and the ride leaving at 11 AM. This will be a Free guided ride across different parts of Clay County and then returning to the park where the riders will be served a free lunch provided by Panco Riders, M.C. The theme of the ride is “United we ride countywide, taking the kids back.”

