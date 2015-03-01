By

The First Annual Ride for Kids was held on a beautiful Saturday and was a hugh success. More than 75 riders enjoyed a free guided ride across different parts of Clay County including a stop at the Panco Community Church so they could tour the new playground equipment. They returning to Rawlings and Stinson Park were they were served a free lunch provided by Panco Riders. The theme of the ride is “United we ride countywide, taking the kids back.”

According to Panco Pastor Jerry Rice the ride was dedicated to one of their biggest supporters, “Bible Boy” Darrel Glenn Hudson who recently lost a battle with cancer.

“We are doing this for the kids in our community, if we don’t we will lose another generation.” said Rice. “Drug dealers don’t have a chance with us, they don’t have a chance, and we are going to take their market.”

Rice is working with local officials and foundations to secure grants to build even more and bigger things for the kids to do. They are currently in the process of adding $100,000 of playground equipment. He hopes to raise enough money to build a bowling alley and small movie theatre.