Rilla Money Obit

By

Rilla Money 92 died Wednesday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery (East Bernstadt)

Visitation Saturday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Rilla Money, age 92 of Asher’s Fork Community departed this life on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. She was born on Monday, February 23, 1925 at Goose Creek in Clay County to Homer Smith and Phemia Jackson. She was a housewife and a member of the Bear Creek Missionary Methodist Church.

She was married to Elba Money for over 68 years and was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and homemaker and she cherished all of her family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Shirley Ann Minton of Indiana, Kathy Lang and her husband Dave of Indiana and Toni Jackson and her husband Ronnie of Manchester, 18 Grandchildren 5 Great Grandchildren and 10 Great Great Grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Lester Smith of Oneida, Della Andrea of Kentucky, Pauline Lawson of Ohio, and Gladys Wilson of Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Homer Smith and Phemia Jackson, her husband Elba, her son-in-law: Ray Minton, her grandchild: Daniel, her great grandchild: Ashley and these sisters: Rachel Sizemore, Esther Smith, Geraldine Asher, Hosey Smith, Hazel Collett, and Oma Reid.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Rilla Money will be conducted on Sunday, July 9 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herman Asher will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in the East Bernstadt Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16883#JIM