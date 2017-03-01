Risk Protection Coverage

By

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds producers to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage. Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including perennial grass forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, ginseng, honey, syrup, bioenergy, and industrial crops.

This is a great option for local produce growers. The following crops in the collective Barbourville FSA Service Area have a NAP application deadline of:

March 1, 2017:

Alfalfa, Clover, Grass, Lespedeza, Millet, Mixfg, Teff, Vetch

March 15, 2017:

Asparagus, Beans, Beets, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, Cabbage, Cantaloupe, Carrots, Cauliflower, Celery, Corn, Corn-Hybrid Seed, Cucumbers, Eggplant, Garlic, Gourds, Greens, Herbs, Honeydew, Hops, Horseradish, Kenaf, Kohlrabi, Leeks, Lettuce, Okra, Onions, Parsnip, Peas, Peppers, Popcorn, Potatoes, Pumpkins, Radish, Rutabaga, Scallions, Sorghum, Sorghum-Grain, Soybeans, Squash, Sunflowers, Sweet Potatoes, Tomatillos, Tomatoes, Turnips, Watermelons

USDA has partnered with Michigan State University and the University of Illinois to create an online tool at www.fsa.usda.gov/nap that allows producers to determine whether their crops are eligible for federal crop insurance or NAP and to explore the best level of protection for their operation. NAP basic coverage is available at 55 percent of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50 percent of expected production, with higher levels of coverage, up to 65 percent of their expected production at 100 percent of the average market price available, including coverage for organics and crops marketed directly to consumers. Crops intended for grazing are not eligible for additional NAP coverage.

Federal crop insurance coverage is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. Agent lists are available at all USDA Service Centers or at USDA’s online Agent Locator: http://prodwebnlb.rma.usda.gov/apps/AgentLocator/#. Producers can use the USDA Cost Estimator, https://ewebapp.rma.usda.gov/apps/costestimator/Default.aspx, to predict insurance premium costs.

NAP coverage is handled by the local FSA office. For more information on NAP, service fees, premiums, and sales deadlines, contact the Barbourville FSA office at (606) 546-3373 or visit the web at www.fsa.usda.gov/nap