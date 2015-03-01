Emergency road funds awarded to Clay County

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced Clay County will receive $40,020.00 in County Road Aid emergency funds that will be used for slide repairs on Newfound Road from KY 1482 (mile points 1.0 – 1.05). The Clay County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”