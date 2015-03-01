Robert Gabe Turner Obit
Robert Gabe Turner died Friday
Funeral 2 PM Monday
Harts Branch Cemetery
Robert Gabe Turner, 71, of Manchester, passed away Friday February 10th, 2017 at his home.
He is survived by his daughter Robin Lynn Turner, Manchester, one brother TJ Turner and wife Cardene, two sisters Elizabeth Kordish, Ohio, and Naoma Wright, of Florida.
He is also survived by two grandchildren John Tyler Gray and Jason Ryan Gray.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Lucy Turner and the following brothers and sisters: Clyde Turner, Bill Turner, Imogene Davidson, and Rosetta Jones.
The funeral service will be held 2 PM Monday February 13th, 2017 at the Harts Branch Cemetery with Emiline Gibson officiating.
