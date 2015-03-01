Roberts Named to President’s List

By

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has named Mary Roberts of Manchester, KY, to the President’s List for the spring 2017 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.