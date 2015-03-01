Rodney D. Ping Obit

By

Rodney D. Ping died Thursday

Celebration of Life 8 PM Thursday

Pulaski Funeral Home

Visitation 6 PM Thursday

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Rodney D. Ping, 51, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 at his residence.

He was born in Somerset, Kentucky on December 22, 1965; son of Denton & Patty (Whitaker) Ping. He was a School Psychologist for Clay Co. Schools and a member of the Ferguson Baptist Church.

Rodney is survived by his wife and best friend, Nancy Stivers Ping; his parents, Denton & Patty Ping; his son, Camden Ping; his grandmother, Helen Jones; step-children, Ashley Hines, Amber & (Daniel) Wilson, Chris & (Lisa) Hines, Josh & (Candace) Stivers, Ellie Stivers, Caroline Stivers, and R.T. Stivers; and his brothers, Brook & (Alice) Ping, and Chris Ping.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Kaye Ping; his grandfather, James W. Jones

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 8 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Moore officiating.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Gideons International Bible Fund.

The family will receive friends after 6 PM until time for the Celebration of Life service.

Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.