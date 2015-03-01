By

Instructor and former Rogers Scholars graduate Kellie Mann teaches 2016 Rogers Scholars Aleah Archer and Katherine Braswell how to take blood pressure at last summer’s Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Archer and Braswell were members of the Rogers Scholars healthcare team and learned about different careers in the medical field.

In preparation for the 2017 summer youth leadership camps, The Center for Rural Development is issuing a call for applications for Rogers Scholars, Rogers Explorers, and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI). If you have specific questions about the application process or want to know more about The Center’s youth leadership programs, contact youth programs coordinator Delaney Stephens at 606-677-6000 or email youth@centertech.com. Applications for all three youth programs have been posted online at centeryouthprograms.com.

All applications must be completed and submitted electronically by the respective program deadlines. Rogers Scholars—The Center’s flagship youth program—is open to high school sophomore students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

The 2017 Rogers Scholars program will be held on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Adair County on June 18-23 for the first group of Scholars and again on July 9-14 for the second graduating class.

“Being a Rogers Scholar has made me realize how far I could go and what incredible things I can do in life. It showed me even a small-town girl from McCreary County could essentially change the world,” said 2016 Rogers Scholars graduate Jessica Cox.

Rogers Explorers gives eighth-grade middle school students in The Center’s 45-county primary service area an opportunity to grow their math, science, and technology skills and learn more about what it takes to pursue careers in these high-demand fields.

Explorers receive hands-on classroom instruction from leading college experts; learn about different careers in the field; and develop a better understanding of their career goals.

“My favorite activity was going to the space science class and watching the solar system move around me from a dome-shaped screen above my head,” said 2016 Rogers Explorers graduate Abigail Wagers of Clay County. “I realized how much I am fascinated by the stars and planets. I will definitely look into becoming an astronomer when I get older.”

The 2017 dates and locations for Rogers Explorers summer camps are Asbury University, June 4-6; Lindsey Wilson College, June 7-9; University of the Cumberlands, June 11-13; Eastern Kentucky University, June 14-16; University of Pikeville, June 26-28; Morehead State University, July 16-18; and the newest host site, Union College, July 19-21.

High school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors may apply for Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI), a one-week summer camp for aspiring student entrepreneurs. Participants learn how to take a written concept and develop that concept into a business venture—all while working together as a team.

Each team will “pitch” their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win the Business Concept Challenge Competition and earn a Presidential Scholarship from Eastern Kentucky University.

“ELI was a great learning experience of how the business world works and how a simple idea can turn into a business venture,” said 2016 ELI graduate Colton Morrow of Wayne County. “The program helped me learn how to be a team player and work with others to accomplish a goal.”

The 2017 ELI program will be held July 24-28 at The Center in Somerset.

For more information on each program and online application forms, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com. The deadline to apply for Rogers Scholars is midnight on Jan. 31, 2017; Rogers Explorers, midnight on Feb. 10, 2017; ELI, midnight on March 1, 2017.

Applicants are required to complete and submit applications through the online application site. Mailed and emailed applications will not be accepted.

All lodging, meals, and program expenses (with the exception of transportation to and from the program site) are free to participants.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.