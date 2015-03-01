By

Clay County students Gabriel Crockett and Shelby Phillips have been selected by The Center for Rural Development to attend the 2017 Rogers Scholars program. Phillips and Crockett, both sophomores at Clay County High School, will join 62 high school students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 20th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program.

Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, is an intensive one-week summer program that provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky communities to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.

“The Rogers Scholars program gives high school students an experience of a lifetime to grow their leadership skills while learning how to become more community-minded individuals,” said Delaney Stephens, community liaison and youth programs coordinator. “Each graduate earns access to exclusive college scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities upon completion of a required community service project.”

The 2017 Rogers Scholars program will be held June 18-23 and July 9-14 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Adair County. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food are provided free of charge to participants.

Phillips is the daughter of James and Leslie Phillips of Manchester. Crockett is the son of Bill and Jennifer Crockett of Manchester.

Since 1998, 1,123 high school students from Southern and Eastern Kentucky have graduated from Rogers Scholars. The program provides opportunities for students to apply for scholarships from 17 Kentucky colleges and universities.

For more information about the Rogers Scholars program, call 606-677-6000 or visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.