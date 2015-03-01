Ronnie Davidson Obit

By

Mr. Ronnie Davidson, age 56 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at his home. He was born on Thursday, December 1, 1960 in Manchester to John Davidson and Hazel McDaniel Davidson Edwards. He was a truck driver and a member of the Baptist church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Annie d**es Davidson, his children: Bobbie Smith and her husband Jason, Ronni Davidson Smith and her husband Steven and Kelci Davidson, as well as 3 grandchildren, his mother: Hazel Davidson Edwards and his mother-in-law: Rosetta Lunsford. Also surviving is a special friend: Desi Maggard, the following brothers and sisters: Jimmy Davidson, David Davidson, Rebecca McDaniel, and Elizabeth Day, sisters-in-law: Rhonda Davidson and Bonnie Davidson, and his brothers-in-law: Charles McDaniel and Jason Day.

He is preceded in death by his father: John Davidson.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

