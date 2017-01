By

The Southeastern Kentucky Muskie Club is holding a Rook Tournament Saturday January 28 at 4 PM in the Clay County Public Library Community Room. Only $10.00 per person includes a soup bean dinner. Anyone interested in playing must preregister by January 25 by calling 606-599-7111. Limited to 26 teams. No drinking allowed.

