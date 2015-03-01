By

The Clay County Extension Office is taking orders for apple and pear rootstock at $1.00 each. Rootstock is NOT a fruit tree that can be planted. Rootstock must have scion wood grafted onto it to be a tree. Call the Extension Office at 598-2789 for more information about grafting and to place your order.

