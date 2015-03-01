Rowland Cupp Obit

By

Rowland Cupp was born on November 13, 1956, in Clay County, Kentucky, the son of the late Herbert and Betty Pearl Roland Cupp. He is survived by three sons, Rowland Joel, Jarrod Lee and Camron Cain Cupp all of London, two brothers, Darrell Cupp of London and Gary Cupp of Manchester, his fiancee, Teresa Hacker, three grandchildren, Austin Joel, Logan Bryson and Lily Belle Cupp, plus a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Carl Cupp, and his sister, Loretta Ponder, and her husband, Tony.

He was a retired superintendent for Elmo Greer Construction.

Rowland Cupp departed this life at his residence on Sunday, February 19, 2017, being 60 years, 3 months and 6 days of age.

There will be no service. Visitation will be at 6:00 PM Tuesday at Bowling Funeral Home.

