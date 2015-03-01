Roy Cheek Obit

By

Roy Cheek 77 died Friday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Owens Cemetery (Urban)

Visitation after 11 AM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Roy Cheek, age 77 of Urban Creek departed this life on Friday, December 22, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, July 6, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Marshall and Florence Sawyers Cheek. He was a land surveyor.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Carol Harris Cheek, his children: Ronnie Lee Cheek, Patty Ann Harris, and Jerry Wayne Cheek, his grandchildren: Brandon Harris, Jessica Harris, Ariel McMillian, Hannah Cheek, and Shayla Darlin, and 2 great grandchildren: Haley Cheek and Zenovia Hadley. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Frank Cheek, Pearl Cheek, Chloe Harris, Cleo Cheek, and Nancy Margaret Cheek.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Marshall and Florence Cheek and his brother: Dewey Nelson Cheek.

Funeral Services for Mr. Roy Cheek will be conducted on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Charlie Hubbard will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Owens Cemetery in the Urban Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.