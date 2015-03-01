Roy Crawford Obit

By

Roy Crawford 75 died Sunday

Funeral 1 PM Thursday

First Pentecostal Church (London)

Burial in Cumberland Memorial Gardens

Visitation from 5-8 PM Wednesday

First Pentecostal Church

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Roy Crawford, age 75 of London, KY, husband of Cledith Wagers Crawford, passed away on Sunday, January 28 at his residence.

Along with his loving wife of 49 years, he leaves behind one daughter, Bobbie Waters and husband Mike of Liberty, IN; five siblings, Wilma Minton and husband Don of London, KY, Gerri Crawford of Venice, FL, Ethel Hopkins of London, KY, Judy Crawford Wilson of London, KY, John Crawford and wife Paula, also of London, KY; two granddaughters, Tiffany and Lori Waters; one great-grandchild, Cye Waters, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Taylor & Osha Jackson Crawford; one son, Roderick Clay Crawford and three brothers, Frank, J.W. and Virgil Crawford.

He was a Laurel County Magistrate, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and member of First Pentecostal Church. He was an Evangelist and Basketball Coach at London Christian Academy for 15 years. He was also a Mason, Shriner and a Real Estate Broker. Roy will forever be remembered and greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Funeral services for Roy Crawford will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1 at First Pentecostal Church with Vernon Jarvis and Curtis Wagers officiating. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, also at First Pentecostal Church. House-Rawlings Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.