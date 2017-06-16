Russell Hyde Obit

By

Russell Hyde 86 died Saturday

Funeral Tuesday 10 AM

Muddy Gap Baptist Church

Burial in Rough Creek Cemetery

Visitation Monday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Russell Hyde, age 86 of Muddy Gap Road departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his home. He was born on Monday, November 17, 1930 in Harlan, Kentucky to the union of Bradley and Alta Mae House Hyde. He was a heavy equipment operator, a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a deacon and member of the Muddy Gap Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of over 60 years: Mary Reed Hyde, his son: Gary Hyde and his daughter: Deborah Crawford and her husband Roy. Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Russell, Thomas, Kira, Jessica, Juleda, and Jasmine as well as 10 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. He is also survived by his sisters: Dorothy Varner and Thelma Haverly.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bradley and Alta Mae Hyde, and his brothers and sister: Arthur, Chester, Lester, and Alma Faye.

Funeral Services for Mr. Russell Hyde will be conducted on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 AM at the Muddy Gap Baptist Church. Rev. Bob Wyatt and Bro. Darrell Bowling will be officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Rough Creek Cemetery in the Rough Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.