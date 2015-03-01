Russell Larry “Democrat” Gibson Obit

By

Russell Larry "Democrat" Gibson died Thursday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hooker Cemetery (Blue Hole)

Visitation at 11:00 AM

Mr. Russell Larry “Democrat” Gibson departed this life on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 13, 1971 to the union of Wayne and Frances Morgan Gibson . He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during Desert Storm and also served in the National Guard. He was very proud to have served his country. He worked in different areas of the coal industry.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Tina Dixon Gibson and these children: Lloyd Gibson, Rusty Gibson, and Abigail Gibson: his mother, Frances Morgan Gibson, his brothers: Ricky Gibson and wife, Paula; Ronald Gibson and wife, Merilda; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Gibson and his grandparents: Luther and Annie Gibson—Henry and Eva Sizemore Morgan.

Funeral service for Russell “Democrat” Gibson will be held Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Daryl Bargo, Barry Swafford and Ricky Gibson officiating. Burial will be in Hooker Cemetery, Blue Hole Community. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A. M. at Rominger Funeral Home until the funeral hour of 2:00 P. M.

