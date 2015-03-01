Ruth Ann Marcum Obit

By

Ruth Ann Marcum 78 died Saturday

Memorial service Thursday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home Chapel

Burial of cremains in B.F. White Cemetery

Visitation 12 PM

Ruth Ann Marcum, age 78 of Manchester departed this life on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her home. She was born on Saturday, July 22, 1939 in Manchester to Carl Marcum and Bonnie Marcum Criner. She worked as a secretary for the Kentucky Department of Highways and attended the Manchester Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Carl Lowell Massey and his wife Carol and David Marlon Massey and his wife Tammy. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jamie Glenn Massey, Todd Lowell Massey, Chasity Renee Massey Wright, and Melissa Wallace as well as 4 great grandchildren and her sisters: Carla Mae Cornett, Teeta Marcum, Kim Raubolt.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carl Marcum and Bonnie Marcum Criner.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 24 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. A burial of cremains will follow in the B. F. White Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held on Thursday at 12 PM until service time at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

