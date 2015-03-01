Saint Joseph Foundation

By

The Saint Joseph London Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, will host its eighth annual Foundation Gala on Saturday, February 4. To purchase tickets to the Saint Joseph London Foundation Gala, contact Meredith Boarman at 859.313-1704, or visit kentuckyonehealth.org/londongala.

More than 250 people are expected to attend the Mardi Gras-themed celebration. An award will be given to honor a Physician of the Year. Proceeds from the event will support the Saint Joseph London Foundation, which invests in outstanding patient care facilities and services, advanced clinical research and improved access to quality medical care.