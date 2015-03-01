By

2017 Salt Works Appalachian Homecoming at Pioneer Village in Manchester on Memorial Day Weekend Friday May 26 from 5 till 10 PM and Saturday May 27 from Noon till 10 PM. Experience a walk back in time. Free admission for the finest in Bluegrass and Mountain music; food for every taste; kids zone; pine car derby; demonstrations; storytelling; dancing and a petting zoo. Vendors contact Gail Miller at 606-598-2999. For more information contact Rodney and Margy Miller.

