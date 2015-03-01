Sammy Reid Obit

By

Mr. Sammy Reid, age 57, of London, KY, departed this life on Friday, March 9, 2018, at his home.. He was born on October 5, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH to the union Herman and Martha Woods Reid. He was a car salesman.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Gwen Reid and 2 daughters: Triniti Li Reid and Samantha Reid: these brothers and 1sister: Danny Reid, Joey Reid, Jerry Reid, and Susie Davis. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Martha Reid, and his brother, Wayne Reid.

Funeral Services for Mr. Sammy Reid will be conducted on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 3:00 P. M. at Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Boley officiating. Burial will follow in the Woods Cemetery, Sacker Community.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 P. M. until funeral time of 3:00 P. M. on Tuesday at Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.