Sandlin Gray Obit

By

Sandlin Gray 74 died Thursday

Funeral Monday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Sandlin Cemetery (Sandlin Branch)

Visitation Sunday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Sandlin Gray age 74 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, January 3, 1944 in Manchester to the union of Bill and Mallie Jones Gray. He was a retired coal miner and an avid mule puller. He had a great love for the Lord and was a member of the Belles Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Darlene Gibson Gray, these children: Paul Gray and his wife Kay, Billy Gray, Todd Gray, Sandy Gray Rains, and Kyra Busch and husband Nick as well as 8 grandchildren: Clay Allen Sizemore, Destiny Rains, Lauren Sizemore, Christopher Gray, Addison Rains, Kimberly Thompson, Thomas Martin and Tyler Martin and his 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Mae Hensley, Gladys Hensley, G. W. Gray, Mary Sizemore, Bill Gray, Clara Ellen Brock and Clayton Gray.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Mallie Gray and these brothers and sisters: Floria Napier, A. D. Gray, Janie Lovins, and Nora Lee Roberts.

Funeral Services for Mr. Sandlin Gray will be conducted on Monday, January 22 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Sandlin Branch Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Rominger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

