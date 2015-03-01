Sandra Smallwood Obit

By

Sandra Smallwood, 70, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She is survived by the following children, Angela Smith and husband Larry of the Virgin Islands, Sharmon Smallwood, Shelia Marcum and husband Bobby, Lucille Wombles and husband Donald, Charlotte Smith and husband Jeffery all of Manchester.

She is also survived by the following brother and sisters, Thomas Bennett of New Port, KY, Brenda Jackson of London and Joann Jackson of Manchester and by these grandchildren, Megan Smith, Mona Smith, Josh Hibbard, Beth Rayburn, Shauna Smallwood, Chasity Hinkle, Natasha Smallwood, Chad Marcum, Dallas Marcum, Kristen Smith, Jeffery Smith, Bryan Wombles, Tina Wombles, Thomas Wombles, Phillip Wombles, Angel Wombles, Nathan Wombles, Colton Wombles, Ashley Bray and Heather Smallwood, and by 18 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Shirley and Elenor Stewart.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Henson and Rodney Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 6 PM Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Wombles, Chad Marcum, Dallas Marcum, Joshua Hibbard, Brandon Bray, Lidge Hinkle, Howard Jr. Hacker and Rodney Smith.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.