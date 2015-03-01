By

Sauces, Dips & Dressings will be on April 19th at 10:00 am at the Clay County Extension Office. Sauces, Dips & Dressings can be to food as accessories are to garments. They add appeal and flavor and can create a completely different taste. They are also, generally less expensive and more flavorful than purchased ones. Call 606-598-2789 to register. FREE & open to the public!

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.