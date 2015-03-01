By

The 26th annual Saul Homecoming will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend September 1, 2, 3 at the Saul Community Center. The annual Homecoming event, under the auspices of the Saul Community Organization, INC offers an opportunity for those who wee displaced for their homes by the building of Buckhorn Dam and Lake to reunite for a fun filled weekend with families and friends.

Beginning Friday night at 6:30 PM, there will be a fish fry dinner, along with stage entertainment and other family oriented activities. Saturday’s main events include stage entertainment and a big auction on 4 PM. Bluegrass, Gospel and Country bands will perform on stage. Sunday church services at 10 AM followed by Bluegrass Gospel at noon a special honor presentation to all Veterans and current military personnel will be at 1:45 PM. A huge pig-roast dinner, with compliments will take place at 2 PPM. Trophies and awards presentation will follow the dinner.

It is a delightful family-oriented weekend that keeps on growing each year. We invited you to join us this year for a great weekend of fun. You’ll find us at the Saul Community Center, located two miles from the Leatherwood Road Dock on Kentucky highway 484.

Donald R. Rice, Board Advisor

606-398-7463.