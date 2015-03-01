SCC Dean’s List

By

The following students were named to the Somerset Community College Spring 2017 Dean’s List: John Bowling of Big Creek; Steven Wagers of Garrard; Charlie Gist, Katilyn Hoskins, Michael Martin, Andy Martin, Robert Quillen, Leslie Smith, Dylan Smith, Tonya Smith and Oscar Swafford of Manchester and Daniel Gay and Christopher Gibson of Oneida.

The Spring 2017 semester concluded in May. In total, 583 students were named to the list. To be a member of the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.