School Board to Hold Public Discussion Concerning Nickel Tax

The next three meetings of the Clay County Board of Education will include a discussion of the nickel tax. The topics will include the purpose of the tax, what revenue can be used for and opportunities available to the district if the tax is adopted. Interested members of the community are invited to ask questions and discuss the nickel tax. Each of the meetings will be held at a local school and the public will be able to see firsthand the types of things needed in the schools that can be addressed with additional funding. The meeting schedule is as follows: Tuesday April 25 at Big Creek Elementary; Tuesday May 2 at Manchester Elementary and Monday May 15 at Oneida Elementary.

