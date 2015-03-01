School Hiring Restrictions

By

The Governor recently signed into law a measure to relieve employment burdens on local school districts. House Bill 277 would no longer disqualify an aunt, uncle, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law from working in a school system if their relative serves on the local school board.

Current statutes have hindered local school districts, especially in rural communities, from attracting talented individuals to serve Kentucky students. This measure removes unnecessary hiring restrictions that will allow schools to hire individuals dedicated to seeing our Commonwealth’s children receive a world-class education. House Bill 277 swiftly passed the House and Senate in a bipartisan manner.