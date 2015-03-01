By

Clay County Relay for Life Golf Scramble will be held Friday May 27 beginning at 10 AM at Big Hickory Golf Course. $200.00 per team; $100.00 per hole sponsor; $5.00 Mulligans; $5.00 Skirts and $5.00 Toss. Prizes for first, second and third place teams and golf course rules will apply. Lunch will be provided. Registration deadline and fees due April 21. For more information contact Sarah Gregory at 606-813-4345.

CLICK HERE to download registration form